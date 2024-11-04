Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA Debut

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will make its debut at EICMA 2024

The Aprilia RS 457 saw a sense of acclaim when it made its debut late last year and this year at EICMA 2024, Aprilia will take the wraps off the Tuono 457, a naked sport motorcycle based on the same platform as the RS 457. The Italian brand has the RS and Tuono 660 and even the RSV4 and the Tuono V4 1100 for a while now and we always suspected that was the plan, introducing a new model on the 457 cc parallel-twin engine platform.

While the RS 457 is a good-looking motorcycle, we didn't glean much from the teaser except that the Tuono 457 gets a new headlight, with new LED DRLs as well, that may remind you of, well, the TVS Raider. Expect the Tuono 457 to get a streetfighter styling, with a contemporary design and catchy graphics, similar to what we see on the RS 457. The teaser also reveals winglets on the semi-fairing, below the headlight and the rear section seems to be similar to the RS 457.

Coming to the cycle parts, we expect the Tuono 457 to get the same suspension and wheels as the RS 457 with sticky rubber. But one can make out that the Tuono gets a single-piece handlebar instead of the clip-on handlebar on the RS 457. This means that the Tuono will have a comfier seating position than its supersport counterpart.

In terms of features, Aprilia is likely to offer the same TFT screen, same riding modes along with electronic rider aids such as ABS and traction control. Most likely, Aprilia will offer a bi-directional quick-shifter as an option rather than it being a standard fitment. The Tuono 457 will have the same 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as RS 457, which makes 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm along with a 6-speed gearbox. Aprilia already assembles the RS 457 at its plant in Baramati, Maharashtra and in all likelihood, it will assemble the Tuono 457 at the same facility.

The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the Tuono to be priced at Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).