Ducati XDiavel V4 Makes Global Debut; India Launch Soon?

Ducati XDiavel V4 comes in two colours: Burning Red and Black Lava
The Ducati XDiavel V4 has been unveiled to the world spotting the Diavel silhouette with a fresh approach to the styling. The bike brings the Ducati DNA to the category of cruiser bikes with a muscular design and a chain final drive which differentiates it from the XDiavel 1260. Furthermore, the bike is the latest addition to the family of V4 bikes in the Italian manufacturer's stable. Here are all the details of the latest machine.
Starting with the design, the Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with a different styling which also contributes to giving it a different rider triangle. It also gets a Diavel's low-slung with extra styling for certain parts. These updates can be seen in the form of new alloy wheels. The brand also says that they have worked to improve the pillion comfort by adding more padding to the seat and increasing its length and width. The brand has also given the option of a pillion grab handle that mounts to tail units.
The alterations in the rider's triangle come because of forward-set footpegs along with a swept-back handlebar for a relaxed stance. The brand is also offering the option of mid-mounted foot pegs along with multiple other items. Along with this, the bike has a seat height of 770 mm and it tips the scale at 229 kg (without fuel) making it 6 kg lighter than the base Diavel.
The 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 features a 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of torque while revving at 7,500 rpm. It works with a 6-speed transmission that is paired with a bidirectional quick-shifter.
Braking is handled by dual 330mm front discs paired with a 265mm rear disc, all mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension is fully adjustable, showcasing inverted telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear, offering an ideal mix of comfort and handling.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 will likely be launched in some time later in the Indian market and will be more expensive compared to the Ducati Diavel V4 which comes at Rs 27.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Ducati XDiavel V4 comes packed with features to make riding comfortable. The list includes a 6.9-inch TFT which forms the bridge between the rider and the bike. It also offers four riding modes-Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. There are also a host of connectivity features on offer including turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music control, making every ride more convenient.
