KTM 390 Duke Gets Cheaper By Rs 18,000: Check New Price

KTM launched a revised version of its 390 Duke last year, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.13 lakh. Now, the brand has decided to drop the price of the KTM 390 Duke by Rs 18,000, which brings the ex-showroom price to Rs 2.95 lakh. Interestingly, the motorcycle remains unchanged with this price cut coming into effect.
KTM 390 Duke: Engine And Powertrain
The new gen KTM 390 Duke features a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, working in collaboration with the 6-speed gearbox. It is capable of delivering a max power and torque output of 46 HP and 39 Nm, respectively.
KTM 390 Duke: Features
The KTM 390 Duke has a 5-inch TFT screen that allows Bluetooth connectivity for easy access to music, a turn-by-turn indicator, and incoming calls. It is also equipped with functions like- cruise control, self-cancelling indicators, quick-shifter, SuperMoto ABS, launch control, speed limiter functions, and more.
KTM 390 Duke: Hardware And Built
KTM updated the 390 Duke last year with an all-new steel trellis frame and a new sub-frame. It also features a curved swingarm. The braking is dependent on the 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, taking inspiration from the RC 390.
KTM 390 Duke: Rivals
KTM 390 Duke competes with Yamaha MT-03, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R, Triumph Speed 400, and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, in the Indian market.
