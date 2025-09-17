Did Jaguar Land Rover Lose 40,000 New Cars? Here's The Truth

Jaguar Land Rover has recently been in discussions because of its ongoing cybersecurity issue. The automaker became a victim of a cyber attack on August 31. As a result, the brand had to halt the production of vehicles, which had been ongoing for two weeks and has been further extended. If things work out in a planned manner, the operations will restart by September 24.

Making things worse, a report from Automotive News Europe suggested that the automaker had lost track of around 40,000 vehicles. These units were built before the cyber attack, and their location is currently unknown. These are the fresh Land Rover cars that have not been delivered to the consumers.

The production stoppage and missing inventory are serious issues, but the overall impact is even worse. The cyber attack has had a bigger impact, disrupting JLR's suppliers, making it difficult for them to get the parts needed for dealer servicing. Additionally, shutting down the IT systems makes it harder to obtain the components needed to prepare used cars for sale.

This disruption occurred at a particularly tough time for JLR, which is already facing declining profits due to increased expenses linked to U.S. tariffs. The cyberattack has further complicated matters by halting production while the company works to strengthen its operations.

Experts in the industry warn that the prolonged shutdown could negatively impact JLR's supply chain and sales targets, especially in key markets. For now, the company is focusing on safely restoring its systems and ensuring that its operations return to normal as quickly as possible.

While the brand continues its efforts to resolve the IT issue, they have addressed the report of missing cars. In a statement issued to Motor1, the brand has denied the claims of missing vehicles. In the statement, the automaker said, "We definitely know where all cars are in transit from factory to market."