Citroen Basalt X Prices Increased By Up To Rs 40,000; Here's What It Costs Now

Citroen has raised prices on its Basalt X SUV coupe by up to Rs 40,000 across most variants. The changes took effect immediately and mark the second such adjustment in 2026 after an earlier increase in January. Although the reason for the price changes has not been specified, they are part of a yearly practice in the automotive industry to cope with inflation and rising input costs.

Citroen Basalt X: Updated Pricing

The entry-level You variant of the Citroen Basalt X now costs Rs 8.55 lakh ex-showroom, up Rs 40,000 from Rs 8.15 lakh. The Plus 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual trim rose by Rs 37,000 to Rs 9.99 lakh from Rs 9.62 lakh.

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Other variants saw hikes of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. The Plus turbo-petrol manual stands at Rs 11.42 lakh, up from Rs 11.02 lakh; the Max turbo-petrol manual at Rs 12.47 lakh from Rs 12.07 lakh; and the Max dual-tone manual at Rs 12.68 lakh from Rs 12.28 lakh. Automatic versions of Plus, Max, and Max dual-tone each increased by Rs 40,000 to Rs 12.67 lakh, Rs 13.75 lakh, and Rs 13.96 lakh, respectively.

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Model Specifications

Power comes from two 1.2-litre petrol engines: a naturally aspirated unit with 80 bhp and 115 Nm paired to a five-speed manual, or a turbocharged version offering 108.5 bhp and 205 Nm with six-speed manual or automatic options. The Basalt X competes with models like Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, and Kia Seltos.

These revisions reflect ongoing market dynamics for compact coupe-SUVs. Citroen maintains the lineup's positioning with its focus on comfort and progressive design. Buyers should check local dealerships for on-road prices and offers.