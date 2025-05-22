BYD Dolphin Surf Targets Europe's Affordable EV Market, Offers 507 Km Range

BYD, the Chinese auto major, introduced the Dolphin Surf, a new electric hatchback, in Berlin. This model is BYD's tenth vehicle available in Europe and aims to provide an affordable option for electric vehicle (EV) consumers. Prices range from Euro 22,990 to 24,990 Euro (Rs 22.4 Lakh to Rs 24.27 Lakh), with a promotional offer temporarily lowering the starting price to 19,990 Euro (Rs 19.41 Lakh) until June.

BYD Dolphin Surf: Battery And Powertrain

The Dolphin Surf is a 5-door hatchback and is the European version of BYD's Seagull model. It comes in three trims: Active, Boost, and Comfort. The Active trim has a 30 kWh battery, while the Boost and Comfort trims have a 43.2 kWh battery. The Dolphin Surf can travel up to 507 km on one charge, according to WLTP standards. It also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

BYD Dolphin Surf: Platform

The Dolphin Surf is a compact hatchback built on BYD's e-Platform 3.0 and features the company's proprietary Blade Battery technology, known for its safety and durability. Measuring approximately 4,290 mm in length, the Dolphin Surf falls within the C-segment category.

BYD Dolphin Surf Interior

BYD Dolpin Surf: Features

All trims of the vehicle come standard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice control, and a vegan leather interior. The car also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which provides an external power output of up to 3.3 kW. Additionally, the Dolphin Surf model offers NFC keyless entry and the ability to receive over-the-air software updates.

In terms of safety, the BYD Dolphin Surf is equipped with six airbags, intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure assist, and intelligent high-beam control.