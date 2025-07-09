BYD Seal Owner Seeks Battery Replacement- Costs More Than Your Hyundai Creta!

A BYD Seal owner has recently gotten in a situation where he needs to get the battery replaced for his two-month-old sedan. Aditya Soni, the owner of the electric sedan, bought the vehicle from a dealership in Noida. There, he was convinced to go with the insurance provided by the dealership. To which he requested maximum protection with all the add-ons, with a payment of Rs 1.2 lakh for insurance. However, things didn't turn out as he expected.

Aditya also asked to purchase the battery protection cover and was assured by the insurance agent, as well as the dealership, that "Zero Dep" covers everything. He was also informed that the insurance policy did not have any separate add-on for the battery. This is what became the source of the problem for him.

A few months after purchasing the car, Aditya took it back to his hometown, where it was damaged in a flood. When he contacted BYD India about this problem, he was informed that the warranty does not cover damages caused by water. When he reached out to the insurance company, the situation worsened. They informed him that his policy does not include battery protection. To get his battery replaced, he has been given a bill of Rs 18.35 lakh.

18.35 Lakhs Bill being asked to pay for @BYDCompany salesman's mistake.



2 Months ago when i bought the car, he lied about the insurance policy covering 100% battery and i am stuck b/w @ICICILombard and @landmarkinsure (BYD's Insurance Broker in Noida)



in just 2 months .... — Aditya Soni (@AdityaSoniMD) September 27, 2024

The BYD Seal owner has shared his ordeal on social media. He has filed a claim under flood damage, but has not received an explanation from the insurer or the brand. The customer has provided an audio recording of a call with the insurance agent, confirming that battery protection is included in the policy.

BYD Seal is one of the premium electric sedans in the Indian market. The car comes at a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant with the biggest battery pack comes with an 82.56 kWh unit, which offers a range of 650 km on a single charge.