2025 BYD Seal Launched; Range-Topping Trims Get Expensive

BYD, the electric car manufacturer, has announced the pricing for the 2025 Model Year (MY) BYD SEAL- luxury electric sedan in India. The prices for the 2025 BYD SEAL start at Rs 41,00,000 (ex-showroom), in the Indian market. Here are the features and specs you can expect from the 2025 BYD Seal.

The BYD Seal made its debut on the Indian shore in March 2024. The brand now claims to continue to raise the bar with a host of enhancements focused on driving dynamics, cabin experience, smart connectivity and technology. With this announcement, BYD India also clarified its stance towards the Indian EV market and claims to manufacture innovation-driven products that resonate with evolving customer expectations.



The BYD SEAL features a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low voltage battery (LVB) offering significant benefits, including a six-times lighter weight compared to conventional low-voltage batteries, five-times better self-discharge consumption, and an impressive 15-year lifespan. Inside the cabin, BYD SEAL now comes standard with a power sunshade. A new silver-plated dimming canopy enhances the cabin's ambience. Also, the air-conditioning system has also been upgraded with a larger compressor capacity and an all-new module for air purification.



The exact interior and exterior specs and features of the 2025 BYD Seal has not been revealed yet. However, the pictures suggest that the brand retains a lot of elements and appeal from the present day model on sale.

Talking about the price and variants, it has three variants in the catalogue- Dynamic RWD (61.44 kWh), Premium RWD (82.56 kWh) and the Performance AWD (82.56 kWh) , priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs 53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Seal is BYD's flagship car in the Indian portfolio and it competes with other cars like the- Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BMW i4, available in the Indian market.