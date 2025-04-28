Mahindra Thar Convertible Trims Discontinued; 2026 Facelift In The Works

Mahindra and Mahindra, the Indian SUV manufacturer has now announced the discontinuation of Thar's convertible trims. The brand has pulled out the plugs of a total of eight variants of the Thar lineup. However, the company has been receiving good response for the Thar Roxx. Also, the brand is reported to introduce the Thar Facelift in 2026. Here are the details you must check out.

Mahindra has discontinued 8 variants of the Thar SUV out of the total 19 variants, earlier on sale. The convertible trims offered as AX(O) and LX variants have been plugged out from production. This news confirms that the Mahindra Thar will now be offered only with a hard top.



After the discontinuation of the top trims, the Mahindra Thar portfolio is only left with 11 variants in total. The Mahindra Thar models on sale get a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 117 hp and 130 hp, respectively. The prices of the Thar portfolio remain unchanged, with the base variant- AX(O) RWD HT 1.5 Diesel MT tagged at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top variant i.e. the LX Earth Edition 4WD HT 2.2D AT is priced at Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is also planning to roll out the Thar facelift in 2026, code named as W515 . It is likely to get revised LED headlights with DRLs, newly designed front grille, and a set of larger wheels. Also, it is expected to get some new features on the inside including the infotainment system, upholster and more. However, the details of the Thar facelift is yet to be confirmed by the brand.

The customers looking forward to adding Thar in their garage can also get the Thar Roxx that is available at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).