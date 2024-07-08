BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Revealed; Gets An Automatic Clutch

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure globally unveiled. Expect it to be launched in India by the end of 2024

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure finally breaks cover and let us tell you that it is a massive motorcycle. Of course, it is designed for round the world adventures, cross-country rides and so on. It gets a bigger Aluminium fuel tank, a semi-automatic gearbox (automated shift assistant) and in typical BMW fashion, a rather long list of features and electronic rider aids. In addition, the motorcycle also sees a few changes in design compared to the R 1300 GS, which we rode in Ladakh last month.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Design

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is visually bigger than the R 1300 GS. It now gets a 30-litre Aluminium fuel tank, which is 11 litres more than that of the R 1300 GS. The tank itself gets a different shape and anti-slip rubber elements. The x-shaped LED headlight stays the same as the R 1300 GS but buyers can opt for lean sensitive headlight. The Adventure gets two auxiliary headlights, which sets it apart from the standard GS. Globally, there are four variants on offer - Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy, Basic and Option 719 Karakorum. The GSA weighs in at 269 kg, which is 32 kg heavier than the standard R 1300 GS and 1 kg more than the R 1250 GSA.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Engine & Specifications

The new R 1300 GS Adventure gets the same 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine that makes 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and has peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. For the first time, BMW Motorrad will offer an auto shift assistant (ASA) which is a semi-automatic gearbox as an option on the R 1300 GSA. Of course, riders will be able to choose between a manual mode and an automatic drive mode, where the electronics on the motorcycle help shift between gears.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Cycle Parts

The R 1300 GSA is built around a sheet metal frame along with an Aluminium lattice tube rear subframe and is suspended on a front Evo telelever suspension along with rear paralever suspension. Additionally, the bike can also be fitted with dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA) and adaptive vehicle height control as an option. The R 1300 GSA gets cross-spoked Aluminium wheels an optional enduro forged wheels, which are 2 kg lighter. The front wheel is a 19-inch unit while the rear is a 17-inch unit, similar to the R 1300 GS. The ADV gets twin 310 mm discs up front with four-piston radial callipers and a single 285 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Features & Electronics

The R 1300 GS Adventure is loaded to the brim with features. To begin with, it gets four riding modes as standard - Road, Rain, Eco and Enduro. Then, there's a variety of electronic rider assistance features like cornering ABS, hill-hold assist, engine brake control and so on. BMW also offers optional radar-based features like front collision warning, rear collision warning, active cruise control and much more. BMW Motorrad will offer a variety of accessories and luggage systems for the R 1300 GS Adventure as well.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Availability & Expected Pricing

The prices for the standard R 1300 GS start at Rs. 20.95 lakh, and the R 1250 GSA is priced at Rs. 22.5 lakh so expect the R 1300 GS Adventure to be priced at a premium of Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh. We can see the motorcycle being launched in India by the end of 2024.