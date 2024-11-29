BMW Motorrad India To Increases Prices By Up To 2.5 Per Cent From January 2025

BMW will increase prices of its bikes by up to 2.5 per cent from January 2025

BMW Motorrad India announced that it will increase prices of its motorcycles on sale in India by up to 2.5 per cent across the board. The new prices will be effective from January 2025. BMW Motorrad says that the strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience. The company started its motorcycles in official capacity from April 2017.

Also Read:Ducati India Announces Price Hike For Its Motorcycles From January 2025

Currently, BMW, by way of its partnership with TVS Motor Company, manufactures four two-wheelers in India, which are the G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR and the CE 02. Apart from these, the company has a strong line-up of CBU motorcycles ranging from the supersport and sport range that includes S 1000 RR, S 1000 R along with their 'M' counterparts and the adventure range that includes R 1300 GS, F 900 GS and F 900 GSA.

Also Read:BMW F 450 GS Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Then the line-up also includes the sport touring range - S 1000 XR, F 900 XR and M 1000 XR. The company also sells the R 18 and the R 12 line-up along with the touring range that has the R 1250 RT, K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL and the K 1600 GA. Lastly, the brand also imports the C 400 GT and the CE 04 scooters in India.