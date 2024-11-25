BMW F 900 XR, F 900 R Updated For 2025; Check Details

2025 BMW F 900 XR, F 900 R get changes in ergonomics

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated version of the F 900 XR and the F 900 R following the unveiling of the F 450 GS. The new versions of middle-weight bikes have brought a host of changes in the suspension, ergonomics, and construction, all aimed at making the machines lighter while simultaneously improving the ride quality. To top it off, the Bavarian giant has improved the aerodynamics of the XR. Here are all the details of the changes incorporated in the bike.

Starting with the highlight, the 2025 versions of the two-wheeled machines have lost some weight. Specifically, the bikes have shed 3 kg, with a 1.8 kg reduction coming from 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. Additionally, the battery used on the bike is now 0.8 kg lighter. Overall, the F 900 R tips the scale at 208 kg, while the F 900 XR stands at 216 kg in its new form.

The changes mentioned earlier are complemented by new ergonomics, which are rooted in repositioned handlebars and footrests aimed at giving a more aggressive riding stance. There are also certain changes in the design, with the rear end sporting new integrated turn indicators.

For the F 900 XR, the brand has also made aerodynamic changes along with changes in the front fairing and the wind deflector. This bike also gets standard handguards along with BMW's Headlight Pro, which offers adaptive headlights and daytime running lights.

At heart, both the bikes have the same 895 cc parallel-twin engine, which is tuned to produce 105 hp of power and 93 Nm of peak torque. This unit works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox. However, the electronics have been updated with new features like dynamic traction control, ABS Pro, engine drag control, dynamic brake control, and dynamic riding mode.

BMW Motorrad has used new adjustable upside-down telescopic forks on the bikes. These offer adjustments in rebound, spring preload, and compression damping. The consumers have the option of getting an Akrapovic exhaust, which can reduce the weight of the bike by 1.2 kg.