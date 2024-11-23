Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India Priced At Rs 2.35 Lakh

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be sold at a starting price of Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield has launched the Goan Classic 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand unveiled the bobber-style derivative of the Classic 350 on November 21, further extending the brand's arsenal of 350 cc bikes. The bike carries forward the genes of the 350 cc roadster. However, it has multiple design elements that contribute to creating its own unique identity. Here are all the details of the new bike.

Carrying forward the elements of the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets a round headlamp and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Designed to give a relaxed ride, it gets a low stance with a single-seat design at 750 mm (seat height). Although the brand offers the option to have a rear seat. To further add to its unique qualities, it gets an ape-hanger handlebar. When combined with the forward set footpegs this gives a laid-back seating position differentiating it from the Classic 350.

Adding to the list of unique qualities, the Goan Classic 350 gets a differently shaped rear fender, providing space for a 16-inch rear wheel while the front end has a 19-inch wheel. These wheels are wrapped in white-walled tubeless tires, making it the first bike to have these rubbers on wire-spoke wheels among the brand's 350 cc bikes.

The hardware on the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the same as the setup used on the Classic 350. This can be seen in the form of telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. It also uses the same J-series 349 cc single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 20.4 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. With all of this in place, the ground clearance of the bike is the same as the Classic 350 at 170 mm.