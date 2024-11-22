Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review; Strictly For Singles

Finally, Royal Enfield has an affordable bobber in its 350 cc motorcycle line-up

It is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles that you can buy in the entry-level modern classic segment, though it may not be the most practical. Say hello to the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, a derivative of the Classic 350, but with a lovely twist. You see, the Goan Classic is a bobber, inspired by the hippie culture that took Goa by storm in the 60's and the 70's. If you are single and like your motorcycle to look stunning while parked and even on the move, ride at leisure and give you a relaxed, easy-going vibe, then the Goan Classic could very well be the bike for you.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Revealed

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Design

This is possibly the best part of the motorcycle. The retro bobber looks, with eclectic colour options, flowing lines and the lovely charm of a Goa-inspired modern classic make this motorcycle droolworthy. The round LED headlight, redesigned tail section, ape-style handlebar, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and the rear fender hugging the thick whitewall tyre makes for motorcycle that will ensure second looks from everyone including yourself.

People have been making custom bobbers out of Royal Enfield motorcycles for a long time, but now, the company just introduced a 'factory custom', if you will, for all those who want to make a style statement. And the fit and finish seem to be good too. The Goan Classic will be offered in four colours - Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze and Trip Teal.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: How Is It Different From The Classic

Apart from the completely new rear section, the mini ape-handlebar and the spoked rim but tubeless whitewall tyres, which is a segment first, the Goan Classic has a slightly longer swingarm and a 16-inch rim at the rear wrapped with thicker rubber. The front rim continues to be a 19-inch unit. The seat height is lower too, at 750 mm compared to the 805 mm unit on the regular Classic 350. At 197 kg, the Goan Classic is 2 kg heavier than the regular model. Also, the motorcycle uses the same metal switchgear as seen on the 650 cc RE models, which is again a first for a 350 cc RE motorcycle.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 750 cc Motorcycle Spied Testing

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features & Ergonomics

The Goan Classic gets a decently comfy seat and despite it being portly, the low seat height makes it more than manageable unless you have to muscle it out of a parking lot. I say decently comfy because short rides will not be a problem, but if you want to ride the Goan Classic for long distances, you will be sore. The mini-ape handlebar is a bit too tall, and taller riders are likely to sit in a leaned-back position than an upright position and that may not end up too well for your derriere. But RE will offer a shorter ape handlebar that we found to be comfier. Also, the footpegs are forward set, similar to that of the Meteor 350, which is comfy. The Goan Classic is loaded with similar features as the regular Classic 350. Full LED lighting, charging port and a Tripper Pod is standard fitment along with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine Specifications & Performance

The Goan Classic is built on the same J-series platform as the other 350 cc motorcycles from RE. The 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and has peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Now, the performance is something that we are familiar with. The motor offers dollops of torque in the bottom end and the mid-range, which makes you want to ride at a leisurely pace, soaking in the sights and sounds, rather than going somewhere in a tearing hurry.

There is enough grunt and pull for you to overtake other vehicles even at near triple digit speeds. The Goan Classic retains the charm and character of the Classic, complete with the signature thump. For most part, the engine is refined and there are minimal vibrations. Oh, and the claimed fuel efficiency for the Goan Classic is 36.2 kmpl, which is something that we will test once we ride it over a few days.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Ride & Handling

While the Goan Classic does get more suspension travel at the rear, 105 mm to be precise, in comparison to the 90 mm that's on offer on the regular Classic 350. But the suspension is stiffer on the Goan Classic, particularly at the rear. It is not a deal-breaker but it isn't as plush as that of the Classic. Regular undulations should be despatched without hiccups, it is only the bigger ones where you will feel the jolts up your spine.

The Goan Classic is not exactly a corner carver but if you do feel like pushing it around a corner, then the motorcycle will oblige willingly and it is easy to grind the pegs on the motorcycle. The brakes are spongy and could have offered better feel. And in case you do need to panic brake, you will be probably panic.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Pricing & Rivals

With prices starting at Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive 350 cc Royal Enfield that you can lay your hands on. And as of now, the two direct rivals that it has are the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak, both good motorcycles in their own right.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Verdict

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a good-looking motorcycle and its road presence can rival much bigger motorcycles. Plus, the colour options are really cool too. But it will most probably not be your primary motorcycle. The pillion seat robs the motorcycle of its stunning looks if you want one that is. The performance and comfort are par for the course but it is best meant for short rides/daily commutes rather than long distance rides. And there is little scope for mounting luggage too. But despite its few faults, the Goan Classic is an object of desire and will not only look well in your garage but also with you on it.