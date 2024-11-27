Ducati Motorcycles Set To Become More Expensive From January 2025

The quantum of price hike is yet to be revealed

Ducati India is set to increase the prices of select models on sale in the country. The changes in the prices of the two-wheelers will come into effect from January 1, 2025. The change in the prices will be applicable for certain models and variants of the bikes sold through dealerships of the brand in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer claims that the change in prices is because of increasing operational costs pushed up by overall inflation and an uptick in commodity prices. The brand is expected to reveal the quantum of change later.

Presently, Ducati has ten motorcycles on sale in India, covering various segments with different body styles and engine capacities. To name a few, the brand has models like DesertX, Diavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Streetfighter, Multistrada, Panigale, and others. The price range of these models starts at Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Scrambler Icon 2G, which goes up to Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Panigale V4 R.

Meanwhile, Ducati has plans to improve its model range with the launch of multiple new models in 2025. The range of bikes to be launched includes models like the 2025 version of Multistrada V4, Multistrada V4 Pike Peak, Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle, Scrambler 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition, new Panigale V2, and Streetfighter V2. Furthermore, the brand has plans to introduce three new motorcycles.