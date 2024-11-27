Ola S1 Z Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 59,999

Ola S1Z gets a boxy design

Ola Electric has expanded the line of S1 electric scooters with the launch of the new S1Z. The brand-new electric scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom). It gets an S1Z+ variant, which is relatively more expensive at Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). The S1Z is now part of the family which has models like S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1X. It is to be noted that the deliveries of the S1Z will begin in May 2025. Along with this, the brand has introduced its first commercial electric scooter in the form of the Ola Gig.

Differentiating from the S1 family of electric scooters, the Ola S1Z gets a new design language with boxy aesthetics. The appeal of the EV is enhanced in the Z+ variant with the addition of some accessories like a luggage rack at both ends, a pillion sidestep, and a small visor. Along with this, the brand is offering an LCD with the model, which can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth.

The Ola S1 Z is powered by two 1.5 kWh battery packs; however, the innovative aspect is that it can operate using just one of these packs. The S1 Z with a single battery pack is capable of offering a range of 75 km; this can be extended to 146 km when equipped with both packs. Even with all of this, the price range of the electric scooter places it amongst the most affordable two-wheelers on sale in the country.

It features a hub-mounted motor that delivers a maximum power output of 3 kW, allowing it to reach a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. Ola asserts that the S1 Z can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The Ola S1 Z is fitted with 14-inch wheels. The manufacturer has refrained from divulging other technical specifications of the EV.