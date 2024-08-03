BMW G 310 RR Launched With A New Colour Option; Priced At Rs. 3.05 Lakh

The BMW G 310 RR is now offered with three colour schemes

BMW Motorrad now offers a new colour scheme on the G 310 RR, which is called the Racing Metallic Blue. The price stays unchanged at Rs. 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the motorcycle stays unchanged in terms of features and specifications. The primary colour is metallic blue, with big and bold graphics done in red and white on the fairing. There are total of three colour options for the G 310 RR now, with the other two being Cosmic Black 2 and Style Sport.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India

The BMW G 310 RR continues to get a 313 cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that makes max power of 33.52 bhp at 9,700 rpm and peak torque of 25.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the motorcycle has a top speed of 160 kmph. It weighs in at 174 kg with 90 per cent fluids.

Also Read: BMW CE 02 India Launch Details Revealed

In terms of features, the BMW G 310 RR gets a 5-inch vertical full-colour TFT screen, ABS and four riding modes - Track, Sport, Rain and Urban. The motorcycle also gets full LED lighting along with USD fork up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The BMW G 310 RR is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and is manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Apart from the RR 310, the motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Hero Karizma XMR and the KTM RC 390.