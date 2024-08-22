BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure India Launch Confirmed; Bookings Open

BMW F 900 GS & F 900 GS Adventure to be launched in India soon

After the launch of the BMW R 1300 GS in India a few months ago, BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch its new middleweight ADV, the BMW F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure soon. In fact, BMW has started taking bookings for both motorcycles across the country. Expect the price announcement in a few days' time. The F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure will replace the F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure, which have been on sale in India for a few years now.

Both motorcycles get a new 895 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 105 hp at 8,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Compared to the 850 GS range, the power goes up 10 hp and the torque goes up by 1 Nm. The 900 GS gets a smaller 14.5 litre fuel tank while the F 900 GS Adventure gets a 23-litre fuel tank. The bigger F 900 GS ADV gets bigger bodywork and road-biased tyres and weighs 246 kg while the F 900 GS is a whole 27 kg lighter and is significantly slimmer compared not only to the ADV but also other motorcycles in its segment at 219 kg.

Both motorcycles get 43 mm Showa USDs with 230 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 215 mm travel. The F 900 GS is a lean-mean off-road focussed motorcycle with fully adjustable USD fork and monoshock. One the other hand, the F 900 GS Adventure gets electronically adjustable suspension and is meant more for long distance touring. Both bikes get 305 mm discs up front and a single 265 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of features, both motorcycles get ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, various riding modes and a 6.5-inch TFT screen. One surprising design feature is that the F 900 GS borrows its headlights from the G 310 R, yes, you read that right!

The current F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA are priced at Rs. 12.95 lakh and Rs. 13.75 lakh respectively. And the new F 900 GS motorcycle range is expected to be launched with prices starting at about Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The F 900 GS will go up against the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, Honda XL7450 Transalp, and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE.