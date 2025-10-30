BMW F 450 GS Teased Ahead Of 2025 EICMA Debut; Here's What We Know So Far

BMW Motorrad is planning to diversify its global product portfolio with the new F 450 GS. The adventure tourer has been on a round for the past few months and is set for its official unveiling at the 2025 EICMA. As we inch closer to the EICMA, the brand has now teased the motorcycle. While the new teaser image does reveal much, what we can see through it is the 'F 450' nameplate.

The BMW 450 GS will be utilising the all-new 450cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is said to deliver about 48 hp of peak power. The power mill has been jointly developed by TVS as part of the partnership between the two. Reports claim that alongside the manual gearbox, the BMW F 450 GS is also expected to be equipped with a semi-automatic gearbox, making the transmission seamless.

Earlier patent images indicate that the production version carries forward many styling elements from the original concept. These include the sculpted fuel tank, sharply contoured side fairings, and a pointed front profile with a pronounced beak-like extension. The headlamp arrangement seems inspired by the R 1300 GS, featuring daytime running lights shaped in an 'X' pattern. At the rear, the bike sports a sleek tail lamp that complements its overall aggressive design.

BMW F 450 GS Concept

With its 19/17-inch alloy wheels, the F 450 GS Concept leans more toward road-biased versatility than pure off-road focus. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, while a premium variant may offer fully adjustable suspension.

On the features front, it is likely to come up with an all-LED lighting, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and a 6.5-inch TFT display- all of which are expected to carry over to the production version.

Upon arrival, the BMW F 450 GS will rival the likes of the Honda NX500, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the upcoming Brixton Crossfire Storr 500.