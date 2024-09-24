BMW CE 02 India Launch Date Revealed

We expect the BMW CE 02 to be priced between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The BMW CE 02 electric scooter made its India debut today and BMW Motorrad India revealed that the prices of the electric scooter will be announced on October 1, 2024. The BMW CE 02 is manufactured in India, by TVS, at its plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. BMW terms it as an 'eParkourer', an electric vehicle that takes on the urban chaos of a city. And the CE 02 is aimed purely at millennials and youngsters. The design of the BMW CE 02 is quirky and fun.

The BMW CE 02 gets a 3.92 kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 108 km. There is a single electric motor that makes 11 kW (15 hp) and has a peak torque output of 55 Nm. The scooter weighs in at 142 kg and has a seat height of 745 mm. The scooter can do 0-50 kmph in three seconds and has a top speed of 95 kmph.

The all-new CE 02 comes with the 'Flow' and 'Surf' riding modes as standard. Flow offers the optimal set-up for cruising along in urban traffic, while Surf provides a dynamic riding experience beyond the bustling city traffic. The 'Flash' driving mode is also available as a sporty and dynamic addition as part of the Highline package as optional equipment.

The front end gets a hydraulically damped telescopic forks with a 37 mm fixed fork tube, while a single-sided swingarm made of die-cast Aluminium is used at the rear, along with a directly linked shock absorber with adjustable spring base.

The 2.50x14-inch front and 3.5x14-inch rear cast light alloy wheels with disc wheel design are fitted with wide tyres sized 120/80-14 and 150/70-14 respectively. The BMW CE 02 gets disc brakes at the front and rear and gets ABS only on the front wheel. The scooter also gets ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control). It gets a reverse assistant feature as well.

Other features on the CE 02 include keyless ride, LED headlights including daytime running lights and side indicators, 3.5-inch TFT screen and USB-C socket. The e-scooter can be charged using a 1.5 kW external charger using a household socket which takes about 3.5 hours from 0-100 per cent and a little over 1.5 hours to charge from 10-80 per cent.

When it is launched, we expect the BMW CE 02 to be priced somewhere between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).