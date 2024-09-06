BMW CE 02 Pre-Launch Bookings Commence In India: Top Features

BMW Motorrad is set to open pre-launch bookings for its CE 02 in the Indian market on Saturday, and the launch is expected during the festive season. The e-scooter will be locally assembled in India, and is likely to be priced around Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW CE 02 gets a motor which generates a maximum power of 11 kW (15 hp) and 55 Nm. The top speed is capped at 95 kmph, and the range is 90 kilometres. The seat height stands at 750 mm. There is also a 4 kW version on offer globally, ideally suited for young people under the age of eighteen.

The new CE 02 comes with the "flow" and "surf" riding modes as standard. "Flow" offers the optimal set-up for cruising in urban traffic, while "surf" provides a dynamic riding experience. The "Flash" driving mode is also available as an option.

BMW CE 02 employs a steel frame and single-sided rear swingarm, and is suspended over telescopic forks at the front. In terms of mechanicals, CE 02 gets single-channel ABS, ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control). It also gets a reverse assistant feature.

CE 02 gets keyless ride, LED headlights including daytime running lights and side indicators, 3.5-inch TFT screen and USB-C socket. The e-scooter can be charged using a 1.5 kW external charger using a household socket.

Earlier this year, BMW Motorrad launched its flagship electric two-wheeler CE 04 in India at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 31 kW motor and promises a range of up to 130 kilometres.