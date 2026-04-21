Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With 350cc Engine; Check Specs, Price And More

The Bajaj NS400Z has received a significant update with a new 350cc engine, aligning it with the brand's revised performance lineup. Despite the mechanical change, Bajaj has retained its aggressive pricing strategy, making the motorcycle an attractive option in the segment. The update focuses on compliance, efficiency, and broader accessibility without altering the core appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Engine And Performance

The biggest change in the Bajaj NS400Z comes in the form of a new 349.13cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This replaces the earlier 373cc unit and is shared with the updated Dominar 400. The Bajaj NS400Z now produces 40bhp at 9,000rpm and 33.2Nm at 7,500rpm, which is slightly lower than before.

While the output figures have dropped, the Bajaj NS400Z is expected to deliver a different power character, potentially offering a smoother and more usable performance for everyday riding. The shift to a sub-350cc engine also helps Bajaj position the bike within a more favourable taxation bracket.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Design

In terms of design, the Bajaj NS400Z remains unchanged. It continues to sport its aggressive streetfighter styling with sharp body panels and a muscular stance. The overall silhouette and road presence of the Bajaj NS400Z remain strong, appealing to younger riders looking for a sporty motorcycle.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features

The Bajaj NS400Z retains its existing hardware and feature list. It is built on a perimeter frame and comes equipped with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS, multiple ride modes, and traction control. With its well-rounded package, the Bajaj NS400Z continues to offer a strong mix of performance and technology in its segment.

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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Price

Despite the engine update, Bajaj has kept the price of the Bajaj NS400Z unchanged at around Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Bajaj NS400Z one of the most value-for-money performance motorcycles currently available in the Indian market.

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