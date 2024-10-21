Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched at Rs 94,707; Rivals Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125

Bajaj Auto expanded its 125-cc portfolio on Monday with the launch of the Pulsar N125 at Rs 94,707 (ex-showroom). The company says the Pulsar N125 has a cool new-age design and offers sporty performance with urban-centric functionality.

The new Pulsar gets a 124.58-cc engine that generates best-in-class 12 PS and 11 Nm torque. With the best power-to-weight ratio in the segment, Bajaj Auto claims the N125 is the segment's quickest to sprint from 0 to 60 kmph. The N125 also comes equipped with a counter balancer to reduce the engine's NVH. It is also the first Pulsar to get an integrated starter generator (ISG). The Nimbleness and light weight of Pulsar N125 makes it suitable for cities. It weighs 125 kilograms and the seat height is 795 mm. The ground clearance is 198 mm. Pulsar N125 rides on front telescopic and rear monoshock suspension.

The N125's fully digital LCD console has Bluetooth connectivity and provides features like call accept/reject, missed call, and message alerts, along with fuel and economy readings. The new headlamp unit is full LED and also comes with a USB charging port. The Pulsar N125 sports a new-age streetfighter design with youthful styling, trendy graphics, a sculpted fuel tank and floating panels. Bajaj Pulsar N125 rivals the likes of TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.

The front disc brake is standard. N125 comes in two variants and bluetooth-based functions are available with the higher one. The LED disc Bluetooth variant gets three colour options: ebony black and purple fury, ebony black and cocktail wine red, and pewter grey and citrus rush. The non-Bluetooth variant has four colour options: pearl metallic white, ebony black, Caribbean blue and cocktail wine red. The range-topping Bluetooth variant costs Rs 4,000 extra at Rs 98,707 (ex-showroom).

Sarang Kanade, president, motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Since 2019, Pulsar is making rapid inroads in the 125-cc space through its inspiring offerings like Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The strategic objective is to offer the signature Pulsar sportiness and performance to the young and demanding customer. Now, we introduce the Pulsar N125, designed for young riders seeking fun, style, and practicality. With its agile handling, refinement, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new standard for 125cc motorcycles and enhancesthe city riding experience.”