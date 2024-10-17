Bajaj Pulsar N125 Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Prices and full specifications for the Bajaj Pulsar N125 will be revealed soon

Bajaj Auto took the wraps off its latest model, the all-new Pulsar N125, on its social media handles. Now, this is not the launch, and Bajaj just gave us a look at the design and details of the motorcycle in a short video. The exact specifications, features list and other details will be revealed soon and we will be riding the motorcycle in a few weeks' time as well. This is the third 125 cc model in Bajaj's Pulsar line-up after the Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS125. The Pulsar 125 is priced at Rs. 93,000 while the Pulsar NS125 is priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh. We expect the Pulsar N125 to be positioned between the two.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Deliveries Begin In India

The short video reveals a sharp, youthful design where the front section gets vertically stacked headlights and its shape is similar to that of the Honda X-Blade. Then, there's a small windscreen along with oversized covers for the front fork.

The graphics are quite cool too and the purple colour on the motorcycle is also something that is different from what Bajaj usually does, especially on a motorcycle with a displacement lesser than 150 cc. There will be other colour options as well and we expect them to be as funky and as cool as the one in the video.

The fuel tank carries a muscular design, somewhat similar to that of the NS125, with sharp extensions and the motorcycle gets a stepped seat, with a thick grab-rail and triangular panels on the sides. We expect the Pulsar N125 to get the same engine as the Pulsar NS125, with similar output but the motorcycle seems to get the same frame and cycle parts as the Pulsar 150.

The launch of the Pulsar N125 will draw new battle lines in the 125 cc segment, with the newest Pulsar going up against the wave of new 125 cc bikes such as the TVS Raider and the Hero Xtreme 125R.