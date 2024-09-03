Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel Showcased: Launch Soon?

Bajaj Auto has showcased the ethanol-powered Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel at the India Bio-Energy & Tech (IBET) Expo 2024. The Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel runs on a mix of ethanol and gasoline, providing customers with flexibility in fuel options while reducing environmental impact.

The design is largely similar to the NS160 on sale with a few additional green stickers. No details regarding the engine specifications and components have been revealed. Top company officials had earlier said that the company is planning to launch a flex-fuel two-wheeler in the current financial year.

The Pulsar NS160 gets a 160.3-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm. The flex-fuel engine is likely to develop a lesser output than this.

Alongside Bajaj Pulsar N160, the company also showcased Freedom 125, which is the world's first motorcycle that can run on CNG. The Freedom 125 is priced Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom) onwards. The Freedom 125 is available in five colours, including Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red, and Pewter Grey. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is now available in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The company said future state launches are in the pipeline for the current quarter.

The Freedom 125, launched in July 2024, features dual-fuel capability with a CNG tank offering over 200 kilometres of range and an additional 130 kilometres of petrol, delivering operational cost savings of up to 50 per cent.

The India Bio-Energy & Tech (IBET) Expo 2024 is organised at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. The IBET Expo is from September 2 to 4.

