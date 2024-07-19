Bajaj Freedom 125 Deliveries Begin; First CNG Motorcycle Delivered In Pune

The first Bajaj Freedom CNG bike was delivered to Pravin Thorat from Pune

The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched barely a couple of weeks ago and now deliveries of the motorcycle have begun. The first CNG motorcycle was delivered to Pravin Thorat, a customer from Pune, Maharashtra. Bajaj has begun sales of the Freedom 125 only in Maharashtra and Gujarat to begin with, with sales in other states starting in a phased manner. Bajaj says that it received over 30,000 enquiries for the Freedom 125. Prices for the motorcycle start at Rs. 95,000 and go up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises to reduce running costs by up to 50 per cent, compared to similar sized petrol motorcycles. The bike gets a 2 kg CNG tank and 2 litre petrol tank, which has a combined range of 330 km, with 200 km CNG only range and 130 km petrol range. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90.5 kmph when running on CNG and 93.4 kmph on petrol. The motorcycle gets a 125 cc single-cylinder petrol engine that makes 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. There is a 5-speed gearbox on offer.

Other highlights of the Bajaj Freedom 125 include - 780 mm long seat, LED headlight, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and so on. The Freedom 125 has a seat height of 825 mm, ground clearance of 170 mm and wheelbase of 1,340 mm. The commuter motorcycle tips the scale at 149 kg. In India it goes up against the Hero Super Splendor, Hero Glamour and Honda Shine.