Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Launched: 5 Key Highlights

Bajaj Auto on Friday introduced the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle. The first-of-its-kind bi-fuel motorcycle, the company says, addresses the twin challenge of reducing rising fuel costs and reducing the environmental footprint. Here are key highlights of the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG:

Price and variants:

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG is available in three variants. The entry-level drum variant with halogen lights is priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom). The mid-spec drum variant with LED lights comes at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant, equipped with a digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights and front disc brake, is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Availability:

Freedom 125 CNG has gone on sale in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Bajaj Auto intends to dispatch the motorcycle nationwide next quarter onwards. Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG doesn't have a direct rival in the market, however, it will take on a slew of 125-cc commuter motorcycles in the market, ranging from Hero Glamour 125 to TVS Raider 125.

Dimension:

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG is dimensionally similar to 125-cc motorcycles, however, it weighs heavier. Freedom 125 boasts of a seat height of 825 mm, ground clearance of 170 mm and wheelbase of 1,340 mm. The commuter motorcycle tips scale at 149 kilograms. It gets a 2-litre fuel tank and CNG cylinder which can store up to two kilograms of gas. It rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, In terms of suspension, the front employs telescopic and the rear gets mono-shock.

Engine and range:

Bajaj Auto has developed a grounds-up new, 125-cc, single-cylinder engine, compatible with CNG as fuel. The engine develops 9.5 PS and 9.7 Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CNG tank provides a range of over 200 kilometres. Additionally, the 2-litre petrol tank offers over 130 km of range. The company claims the Freedom 125 can attain a top speed of 90.5 kmph in CNG mode and 93.4 kmph in petrol mode.

Features:

The Bajaj Freedom comes in five colours: Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red and Pewter Grey. The CNG tank is compactly packed in a trellis chassis. The top-of-the-line variant comes equipped with a fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity. The rider will receive call alerts with caller ID, missed call indication, and battery life.