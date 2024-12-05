Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Gets A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 10,000, But There's A Catch

Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a 2 litre CNG tank

Bajaj Auto became the first manufacturer in the world to introduce a CNG-powered bike to the Indian market in July 2024. Designed to reduce running costs while simultaneously offering a comparatively environment-friendly fuel option, the Freedom 125 has become even more affordable than before. Five months after the launch of the vehicle, the Indian manufacturer has announced a price cut for the world's first CNG-powered bike. It has now become more affordable by up to Rs 10,000 depending on the variant.

After the changes in pricing, Bajaj Freedom 125 now comes at a starting price of Rs 89,997 (ex-showroom), which is around Rs 5,000 less than its price at the time of launch. Meanwhile, the mid-level variant of the bike has received a reduction of Rs 10,000 in its price and now has a price tag of Rs 95,002 (ex-showroom). There are no changes in the pricing of the top variant of the bike, which continues to be priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto claims that the top variant of the bike accounts for 72 percent of Freedom 125's sales. Meanwhile, the entry-level variant of the bike claims 13 percent of the total sales. Based on the data available, the OEM has dispatched 67,000 units of the bike to dealers as of November 30, 2024. At the same time, the actual sales of the bike stand at 40,000 units.

Speculations are that Bajaj Auto has reduced the prices of the bike to clear out the inventory of the current year before entering the new year.

Powering the Bajaj Freedom 125 is a 125 cc petrol engine that is also capable of using CNG as a fuel. This is a 124 cc air-cooled engine that produces 9.4 bhp of power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The fuel needed by the bike is stored in a 2-litre petrol tank and 2-litre CNG cylinder.