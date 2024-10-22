Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variants Explained; Prices Start At Rs 94,707

Bajaj has just launched the Pulsar N125. It is available in two variants: LED Disc variant which is priced at Rs 94,707 and the LED Disc BT variant for Rs 98,707 (both prices ex-showroom). Let's take a quick look at the variant-wise colour options and features of the new Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc variant (Rs 94,707)

The base spec Pulsar N125 is equipped with LED headlamps and disc brakes as standard. However, the instrument console is a comparatively smaller negative LCD which houses the speedometer, odometer, trip meter and tell-tale signs like the neutral indicator, side-stand position and fuel gauge. It also gets a self-starter with the optional kick starter.

The tyre duties are done by a 80/100 R17 front and a 100/90 R17 rear unit. The colour options include Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pearl Metallic White and Carribean Blue.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT variant (Rs 98,707)

The higher spec variant of the Pulsar is priced at a premium of Rs 4,000. As is evident from the name, this variant gets bluetooth connectivity with call and message alerts. It also gets ISG (integrated starter generator) which allows the motor to start by just pressing the clutch. This feature comes handy when riding in stop-go traffic.

It gets the same front tyre but a wider 110/80 R17 rear tyre. It gets three dua-tone shades which comprise Ebony Black with Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black with Purple Fury and Pewter Grey with Citrus Rush.

The Pulsar N125 is powered by a 124.58 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 12 hp and 11 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The fuel tank capacity is 9.5-litres. It gets a telescopic fork upfront and monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 240mm disc brake and 130mm rear drum brake.