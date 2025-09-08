Avis Offering Discounted Cab Rides To Air India Flyers

Air India has entered a partnership with Avis India, a global leader in mobility solutions, to enhance the end-to-end travel experience for its guests. The partnership with Avis India enables Air India guests to book premium, chauffeur-driven cars at exclusive rates, with discounts of up to 20%. This service is available across 17 cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur, among others.

"This partnership with Avis India underscores our commitment to offering premium travel experiences to our guests at every touchpoint," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. "With Avis India, our guests have safe, comfortable and premium ground transportation options that complement Air India's world-class service standards on ground or in the air."

Air India guests can enjoy a safe and reliable ground travel experience with Avis India, whether for airport transfers, travels within cities, or to a different city, and choose from a diverse fleet of cars, ranging from luxury sedans to spacious SUVs. Avis India offers comprehensively insured cars with all necessary permits, driven by specially trained professional chauffeurs and a 24x7 contact centre support, providing a seamless and hassle-free transportation experience on the ground.

Aman Naagar, Managing Director, AVIS India, said, "Avis India has consistently delivered world-class mobility solutions to its customers. Partnering with Air India enables us to extend this service promise to a broader audience, ensuring their travel is comfortable, reliable, and stress-free at every stage of the journey."