Audi Introduces Assured Buyback Program At Dealership Level; Details Here

Audi India has launched a new Assured Buyback Program for consumers with the aim of securing future vehicle value. With this, the brand wishes to boost customer confidence and push festive season demand. Based on the announcement, the campaign will be available on six models: Audi A4 sedan, Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs, the A6 sedan, and the Q5 and Q7 SUVs.

The Assured Buyback Program features notable aspects such as a Guaranteed 60 percent of the ex-showroom value after 3 years or 45,000 km, or a Guaranteed 50 percent of the ex-showroom value after 4 years or 60,000 km. Additionally, it provides a low-EMI balloon financing option available at the end of the term, contingent on approval from the financier.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal New Details- Getting Closer To Launch?

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: "The joy of owning an Audi is also about peace of mind when it comes to value. With the Assured Buyback Program introduced by our dealer partners, customers get a transparent exit price along with simplified financing and insurance cover that bridges any value gap at the end of tenure. We believe this program will further enhance accessibility to luxury mobility during the festive season."