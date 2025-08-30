Ather 450 Apex Launched With Cruise Control- Check Details

Ather Energy has announced the introduction of cruise control for its 450 Apex electric scooter, sold in the Indian market. Based on the announcement, the feature is compatible with all the models in the 450 series, including the 450 S, 450 X, and 450 Apex. The consumers who own the MY2025 version of the electric scooter will also get a backward roll of the feature. This announcement was part of several updates shared during the Ather Community Day celebration.

Called the "Infinite Cruise", the feature is operated by a switch placed on the right side of the handlebars. It differentiates itself because of its capability to operate across all speed ranges, while the lower limit stands at 10 kmph. Furthermore, the system does not turn off cruise control even in stop-and-go traffic. Instead, it pauses for a moment and resumes once the scooter catches speed again.

Using the capabilities of cruise control, the Ather 450 Apex also gets Hill Control (for climb and descent). Mixing the features of the traction control, the brand is also offering "Crawl Control", which enables the cruise control even in off-road conditions, making it capable of cruising at a speed of up to 10 kmph. With all of this, the brand aims to provide ease of riding during the daily commute.

Apart from cruise control, the Ather 450 Apex remains the same. In terms of features, it continues to have a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, Google Maps navigation, traction control, magic twist, and more. Additionally, the design details remain the same, carrying forward the aggressive design of the current model.

The Ather 450 Apex continues to source power from a 7.0 kW electric motor producing 26 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 3.7 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of up to 157 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 5 hours and 45 minutes.