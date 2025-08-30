Ather Rizta Z Gets Touch-Enabled Screen; Update Available For Existing Customers

Ather Energy has updated the Rizta Z electric scooter with a touch-enabled instrument cluster. The update comes in response to the demand from consumers and will be rolled out on all the new models of the brand. Furthermore, it will be available on the older models, as well. It will be rolled out as part of the OTA updates. The EV-maker claims that this will be available on all the models overnight.

The rest of the details of the electric scooter remain the same, with the same minimalistic design consisting of a headlight embedded in the front apron. This is complemented by the presence of a long flag seat. This offers an underseat storage of up to 34 litres along with a 22 litre frunk.

The list of features continues to have the 7-inch TFT screen, Google Maps Navigation along with other connectivity features like call and music control, emergency stop signal, ping my scooter, fallsafe, and more.

The Ather Rizta Z continues to use a 4.3 kW electric motor producing 22 Nm of peak torque. This pushes the scooter to have a top speed of 80 kmph. It can also accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The power is stored in 2.7 kWh, 2.9 kWh, and 3.7 kWh battery packs, depending on the variant. It offers a range of 123 km or up to 159 km, depending on the variant.

Along with this, the brand has launched "Infinite Cruise" feature for the Ather 450 Apex. The feature brings cruise control to the scooter along with hill climb assist, and crawl control. The feature can be operation along with traction and will be available for the models manufactured in 2025, as well.