After Baleno, Fronx Goes Crash Testing, Returns With 1-Star Rating

Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has tested the India-made Suzuki Fronx, and the results seem to be concerning. Based on the tests conducted by the safety-rating agency, the car has scored a one-star rating. The ratings are applicable for the version of the car sold in the Australian and New Zealand markets. In contrast, the version of the car tested by Japan NCAP and ASEAN NCAP had scored four-star and five-star ratings, respectively.

Suzuki Fronx Safety Rating

The Fronx showed moderate results across the four primary assessment categories. Adult Occupant Protection achieved a score of 48 percent, Child Occupant Protection scored 40 percent, Vulnerable Road User Protection received 65 percent, and Safety Assist was rated at 55 percent. Although it displayed acceptable outcomes in some tests, a critical failure during testing significantly undermined its safety rating.

The most significant issue arose during the full-width frontal crash assessment. A malfunction in the rear passenger seatbelt retractor caused the unexpected release of the belt, allowing the rear crash test dummy to move forward without restraint and collide with the front seat.

Child Occupant Protection

The Fronx achieved a Child Occupant Protection score of 40 percent, largely due to the lack of rear seatbelt pretensioners. ANCAP observed that child dummies were not sufficiently secured during both frontal and side impact evaluations. The protection for child occupants' heads and chests was poor to marginal, resulting in lower scores across several test scenarios. Although ISOFIX anchorages and top tether points are present for the rear seats, the absence of seatbelt pre-tensioners and a child presence detection system further diminished the score.

Pedestrian Protection

The autonomous emergency braking system showed good effectiveness in most scenarios involving pedestrians and cyclists, achieving adequate performance for motorcyclists. However, the system does not operate while reversing, which limits its effectiveness in certain real-world situations.

Suzuki Fronx: Safety Features

The Fronx is equipped with a variety of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, blind spot monitoring, and speed assistance systems. The AEB performed well in car-to-car and junction scenarios, effectively preventing or mitigating collision impacts.

The vehicle lacks head-on AEB capability and does not include a direct driver monitoring system. Although seat belt reminders are available for all seating positions, occupant detection is absent for the rear centre seat.