Suzuki Fronx Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In ASEAN NCAP Safety Tests

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is among the prominent models of the brand in the Indian market in terms of sales. Despite its popularity, the vehicle has not yet received a safety rating in India. However, the versions of the car sold in the international market have been tested and have received their safety ratings. In the latest update Suzuki Fronx is sold in ASEAN markets and has been tested by ASEAN NCAP to evaluate its safety.

The Suzuki Fronx for ASEAN markets, including Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, has received a five-star safety rating. It is to be noted that the unit tested by the safety rating agency is the MY25 version, which comes with six airbags as a standard feature. Powering the vehicle is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, which works with a six-speed torque converter.

In the ASEAN market, the Suzuki Fronx is equipped with several features not available in the India-spec version. Among these features are ADAS and front ventilated seats. While ADAS is not included as standard, it is available as an option and consists of a range of advanced autonomous capabilities such as auto emergency braking and lane keep assist, among others.

The 2025 Suzuki Fronx achieved a total of 29.37 points in adult occupant safety tests (13.74 points for frontal impact, 7.63 points for side impact, and 8 points for head protection technology). Regarding child occupant safety, the Fronx earned a total of 38.94 points (17.94 points in dynamic evaluations, 9 points for vehicle-based assessments, 12 points for installation, and 0 points for child detection). Other significant ratings include safety assist evaluations, where the Fronx received a total of 16.5 points, and 8 points for motorcyclist safety.