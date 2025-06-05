Actor Ajith Kumar Brings Home Rare McLaren Senna Hypercar

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has added a new model to his supercar collection. This is in the form of a rare hypercar named after the legendary F1 driver, Ayrton Senna, called the McLaren Senna. This car is special for the actor as Senna is the actor's idol. To make it even more special, the hypercar has an iconic Marlboro livery with Ayrton Senna's autograph. It is to be noted that the car makes sense in the garage of the actor, as he is a professional racecar driver.

The delivery video featuring Ajith Kumar as he sees and drives his McLaren Senna has been posted on Instagram by Ajith Kumar Racing. In this brief clip, the actor is seen in a room with his McLaren Senna completely uncovered. A video of the iconic F1 driver Ayrton Senna was shown in the background on a projector within the private delivery space.

Next, Ajith Kumar was in total awe while observing this track-ready supercar with its butterfly doors lifted. He was thoroughly captivated during the walkaround, examining the vehicle from every angle. Later, the actor invited a few friends and took the Senna out for its inaugural drive.

McLaren, responsible for the production of the Senna, only produced 500 units of the car. The pedigree was later passed on to the Senna GTR, which is a track-focused version of the car and is even rarer, with only 75 units in existence. Then there is Senna LM (Le Mans), which has only 35 units.

Supporting the performance of the car is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 kicking out 789 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. These specs made it the most powerful engine made by the brand at the time. To fully utilise the power efficiently, the brand had designed the car to have 800 kg of downforce. Meanwhile, the transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Apart from the McLaren Senna, Ajith Kumar also has models like the Ferrari SF90, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and McLaren 750S.