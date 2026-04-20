2026 Kia Syros Sports Green Brake Calipers, Gets 4 New Trims - Full Details

Kia India has launched the 2026 Kia Seltos, expanding the model lineup with new HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O) trims, guided by evolving customer needs and feedback. Now available at a starting price of Rs 839,900, the 2026 Kia Seltos claims to enhance accessibility with a wider range of automatic options, including new Diesel Automatic trims. Read along to find out what the 2026 Kia Syors has to offer.

2026 Kia Syros: Exterior And Design

The 2026 Kia Syros now comes with a brand-new Sporty and Rugged front bumper with body-colored aero inserts and glossy black skid plates with LED fog lamps. The rear design is enhanced with LED high-mounted stop lamps and a brand-new bumper with body-colored aero inserts. To strengthen the side profile, Syros now comes with glossy black roof rails and ORVMs along with body colored side garnish. All these changes enhance both the visual appeal and the perceived value of the Kia Syros. HTX and HTX(O) now come with a new R17 - 43.66 cm (17") Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy wheel design with Neon colored brake calipers. Further strengthening its visual presence, the Syros MY26 introduces new colour options, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, and Ivory Silver Gloss.

Also Read: Kia Discount April 2026: Up To Rs 3.20 Lakh Off On Carnival, Syros, Seltos, And More

2026 Kia Syros: Interior & Features

On the inside the 2026 Kia Syros continues to offer features like a 76.2cm (30") Trinity Panoramic Display panel - Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, streamline door handles, front and rear ventilated seats, along with second row seat recline and slide with 60:40 split, 20 Robust Hi-Standard Safety package, five-star BNCAP rating. The 80+ connected car features, OTA updates, and Kia Connect Diagnostics enhance overall convenience.

2026 Kia Syros: Engine & Performance

The 2026 Kia Syros comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which puts out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

2026 Kia Syros: Variants And Price

The 2026 Kia Syros is available in seven major trims, namely- HTE, HTE(O), HTK(EX), HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX(O), the prices of which begin from Rs 8,39,900 (ex-showroom) and the diesel automatic variant is now available from HTK+ onwards, priced from Rs 12,73,900 (ex-showroom).