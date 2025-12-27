2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 14.42 Lakh

Kawasaki India is launching its updated 2026 model year motorcycles in the Indian market. Following the launch of the Ninja 650 and the Versys 650, the brand has launched the 2026 Ninja 1100SX in India. This sport-tourer remains mechanically unchanged and retains its price of Rs 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The only change for 2026 is the introduction of a new black and gold color scheme, which replaces the black and green design associated with this model.

Under the skin, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX continues to feature the 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 136 hp and 113 Nm of torque. This engine is designed to provide strong mid-range power rather than a high-revving peak output, making it ideal for real-world riding scenarios. Additionally, the engine complies with E20 fuel standards in line with current government emissions regulations.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles To Hike Prices From January 2026

The motorcycle boasts an aluminum frame combined with fully adjustable Showa suspension at both the front and rear. Braking is handled by Tokico (Kawasaki-branded) calipers, equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of electronics, the Ninja 1100SX carries over its suite of rider assistance features from the 2025 model. It includes four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider. These modes adjust various parameters such as power delivery, traction control, and throttle response. The Rider mode is fully customizable, allowing owners to tailor settings to their preferences.

Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 Motorcycle Launches Of The Year

A 4.3-inch TFT display serves as the main interface and features a slightly altered layout when in Rider mode. Connectivity options, including smartphone integration via Kawasaki's Rideology app, remain available.

Additional technological highlights include a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that supports functions such as cornering ABS and traction control, as well as a bidirectional quickshifter for clutchless gear changes in both directions.

Also Read: 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 8.63 Lakh

The 2026 version of the model will be on sale alongside the MY25 Ninja 1100SX, which came with Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Diablo Black. This is the same pattern that the manufacturer has followed with other 2026 models launched in the country.