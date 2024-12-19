2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India Priced At Rs 13.49 Lakh

Kawasaki has expanded its line up of power-packed bikes with the launch of the 2025 Ninja 1100SX sports tourer in the Indian market. The bike comes at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed for comfort and long distance journeys, the bike will be sold in its standard version in the country with multiple upgrades over the previous iteration. Furthermore, it enjoys decent popularity in the country because of its litre-class performance.

Starting with the highlight of the show, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has entered its fifth-generation. With this generational change, the bike now gets a bigger 1099 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine replacing the 1043 cc motor. Even with the increment in the displacement capacity, the power output has been reduced from 142 bhp to 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the torque has been increased by 2 Nm to 113 Nm while revving at 7,600 rpm.

The automaker has also used a larger sprocket giving the bike better acceleration. Additionally, the Japanese manufacturer has altered the gear rations to yield better fuel efficiency. The changes also include a bi-directional quickshifter. The brand has also added handlebar-mounted USB Type-C outlets. It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT display which opens doors to smartphone connectivity which offers voice commands. Other features on the list are ABS, cruise control, traction control, power modes, and more.

Meanwhile, the chassis of the bike remains the same with a few changes added to the mix. For instance, the brand has added Brembo Monobloc 4.32 calipers at the front. It is suspended on 41 mm USD Showa front forks and Ohlins S36 adjustable monoshock at the rear. All of this is supported by 17-inch wheels covered in Bridgestone tires.