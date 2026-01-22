2026 Jeep Meridian Updated With Sliding Middle-Row Seats

The 2026 Jeep Meridian has been introduced in India with a notable upgrade to its higher-spec Limited (O) and Overland trims. These variants now feature a new second-row sliding function, adding practicality by allowing middle-row seats to move forward or backward for better space management. This enhancement improves passenger comfort and flexibility, making the SUV more versatile for different seating needs.

While the trims gain this useful addition, Jeep has also revised the pricing. The 2026 Meridian is now more expensive than the pre-update version, reflecting the premium positioning of the refreshed model. Despite the price hike, the SUV continues to offer its blend of rugged capability and luxury, with the sliding seat function standing out as a key improvement in everyday usability.

The top-end trims of the Jeep Meridian, Limited (O) and Overland, priced at Rs 30.01 lakh and Rs 35.61 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom) respectively, now feature a manually sliding second-row seat. This system works with the 60:40 split layout, allowing two-thirds of the seat to move up to 130mm and the remaining one-third to slide by 140mm. Jeep says this addition enhances third-row space, addressing one of the SUV's key shortcomings. In contrast, the lower-spec Longitude and Longitude Plus variants continue without the sliding seat function.

Talking about the features, the Jeep Meridian comes loaded with premium features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.2-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-speaker Alpine audio system. On the safety front, it is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and an electronic parking brake, ensuring both comfort and protection for occupants.

The 2026 Jeep Meridian retains its 2.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque-converter automatic. In the higher-spec Limited (O) and Overland trims, the automatic variant also comes with an AWD system, enhancing capability and versatility.