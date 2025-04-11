2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Gets These Updates: Check Details

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its legendary superbike, the Hayabusa, for the Indian market. This comes right after the Japanese manufacturer launched an updated iteration of the bike in the international market. It is worth mentioning that the Peregrine Falcon now comes with an OBD-2B compliant engine without any changes in the performance or other aspects. Along with this, the price of the flagship motorcycle continues to be the same at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hayabusa continues to seek power from a 1340 cc liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder engine that kicks out 190 hp of power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque revving at 7,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed transmission. When all of this is put to use, the bike is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds, while the top-speed is limited to 299 kmph.
Supporting the performance is the aerodynamic design of the machine complemented by three dual-tone paint scheme options- Metallic Mat Steel Green with Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Mat Titanium Silver, and Metallic Mystic Silver with Pearl Vigor Blue.
Based on the twin-spar aluminum frame, the bike is suspended by fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD front forks and rear shock absorbers. Braking is the responsibility of Brembo Stylema 4-piston front callipers biting on twin discs, while the rear end has Nissin single-disc brakes.
To help the rider use the full potential of the bike, it comes equipped with features like a six-axis IMU, power-mode selector, anti-lift control system, bi-directional quick shift system, engine brake control, traction control system, launch control, and more. It is worth mentioning that the Indian version of the bike misses out on a few electronic changes made in the international version. Specifically, it gets changes in the launch control system to adjust the engine for different speeds.
