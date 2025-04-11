2025 Hero Passion Plus Launched At Rs 81,651: Here's What Changed

2025 Hero Passion Plus
Hero MotoCorp has initiated the process of updating its motorcycle lineup to make them OBD-2B compliant. Recently, the brand launched the popular Splendor Plus with an updated powertrain. Following this, the latest to be added to the list is the Passion Plus. The bike has received changes in its powertrain to make it compliant with the latest emission norms and will be sold at Rs 81,651 (ex-showroom).
Diving into the details, the changes in the Hero Passion Plus are limited to making it OBD-2B compliant. Based on a double cradle frame, it continues to have the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that kicks out 8 hp of power and 8.05 Nm torque. It is paired to a 4-speed transmission with a wet multi-plate clutch. The same engine also finds use in other models of the brand, like the Splendor and HF Deluxe models.
This iteration of the bikes is available in Black Nexus Blue (black with blue accents) and Black Heavy Grey (black with red accents). Meanwhile, there is another affordable iteration of the bike on sale, which is sold at Rs 79,901 (ex-showroom), which gets four colour options- Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe, Sport Red, and Black Nexus Blue.
Talking about the features, the bike comes with a mix of digital and analog instrument clusters, a utility case on the side, an idle stop-start system, a side stand indicator, and a mobile charging port.
Getting into the details of the hardware, the bike gets telescopic front suspension and twin-tube shock absorbers at the rear end. Braking duties are taken care of by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
