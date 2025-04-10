2025 Hero Splendor Plus Launched With Updated Powertrain

Hero Moto Corp has finally launched the 2025 iteration of the Splendor Plus. The overall design of the bike remains unchanged, but it has got a few changes in the cosmetics and the powertrain. The Hero Splendor lineup includes- Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0. Read along to find out what's new in the MY25 Hero Splendor lineup.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Engine And Powertrain

The Hero Splendor lineup retains the same engine as its previous models. However, it has been tuned to suit the Phase II OBD-2B norms. It nests a 97.2cc, air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC 2V engine matted to a 4-speed gearbox that churns out a max power and torque output of 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm, respectively.



2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Updates

The 2025 Hero Splendor retains the same design as that of its previous model. However, it now gets new graphics at the sides giving it a sporty look. It also gets a revised pillion grab rail and luggage rack for some trims.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Price And Rivals

The Hero Splendor Plus has six trims in total, namely Splendor+ Drum brake, Splendor + i3, Splendor + i3S Black & Accent, Splendor+ XTEC Drum brake, Splendor+ XTEC Disc brake, and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 Drum brake. The price of the lineup starts from Rs 79,096 and goes up to Rs 85,001.

The Hero Splendor Plus competes with the TVS Star City Plus, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 100 in the Indian market.