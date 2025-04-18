Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina 100: Spec Comparison

Bike Specifications

Specifications Hero Splendor Plus Bajaj Platina 100 Displacement 97.2 cc 102 cc Engine Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC 4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder Max Power 7.7 HP at 8000 rpm 7.7 HP at 7500 rpm Peak Torque 8.05 Nm at 6000 rpm 8.3 Nm at 5500 rpm Gearbox 4-Speed constant Mesh 4-Speed (All Down Shift) Fuel Tank Capacity 9.8 litre 11 litre Wheelbase 1236 mm 1255 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 200 mm Weight 112 kg 117 kg Front Suspension Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers 135 mm, Hydraulic Telescopic Type Rear Suspension Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers 110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension

Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina 100: Dimensions

Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina 100: Cycle Parts

Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina 100: Features

Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price

The Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100 are well known for their dependability, excellent fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them preferable options for everyday commuters. While both motorcycles appeal to a similar market, they possess distinct features that may affect a buyer's choice. This comparison seeks to clarify these differences to help prospective buyers make an educated decision.The Hero Splendor Plus measures 2,000 mm long, 720 mm wide, and 1,052 mm high, with a wheelbase of 1,236 mm. It has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a seat height of 785 mm, and its total curb weight is 112 kg.On the other hand, the Bajaj Platina 100 is marginally larger, with dimensions of 2,006 mm in length, 713 mm in width, and 1,100 mm in height. It has a longer wheelbase of 1,255 mm, offers a superior ground clearance of 200 mm, and features a seat height of 807 mm, weighing in at 117 kg.The Splendor Plus features a tubular double cradle frame, telescopic hydraulic front suspension, and a 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. It has 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires and 130 mm drum brakes front and rear, integrated with Hero's Integrated Braking System (IBS).In comparison, the Platina 100 has a tubular single down tube frame, a 135 mm hydraulic telescopic front suspension, and a 110 mm spring-in-spring rear suspension. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tube-type tires and has a 130 mm front drum and a 110 mm rear drum, enhanced by an Anti-Skid Braking System.The Splendor Plus features an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED tail lamp, a side stand indicator, and Hero's proprietary i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) along with xSENS FI technologies, which enhance fuel efficiency and performance.In comparison, the Platina 100 is equipped with an analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and a DC electrical system.The price of the Hero Splendor Plus ranges from Rs 77,176 to Rs 80,176 ( ex-showroom), depending on the variant.The Bajaj Platina 100 is available at a starting price of Rs 68,890 (ex-showroom).