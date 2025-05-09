2025 Bajaj Platina NXT 110 Launched At Rs 74,214; Check Details

Bajaj has now launched the 2025 iteration of the Platina NXT 110, in India. After being spotted in testing, the Platina is finally wrapped off with new cosmetic highlights. The engine has also been tuned to suit the OBD-2B norms. These updates have led to a slight price hike in the lineup by Rs 2,600 from the Standard model. Here are the details you must check out.

2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT: Engine, Powertrain

The updated Platina 110 NXT carries the same engine as the previous model. However, it has now been tuned to comply with the OBD-2B norms, implemented by the Government of India. It gets a 115.45cc engine with a peak power and torque output of 8.5 hp and 9.81 Nm, respectively. Also, the electronic carburetor has now been replaced with a fuel injection unit.



Bajaj Platina 110 NXT, reaches dealerships

Photo Credit: rushlane

2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT: Hardware, Design

The 2025 Bajaj Platina retains the same underpinnings as seen in the previous model. However, it now gets a chrome bezel around the headlight setup with LED DRLs at the front and is offered in Red-Black, Silver-Black, and Yellow Black color options. Also, the new graphics on the fuel tank distinguish it from the previous model. Also, the brand has now integrated a USB charging port above the digital console.

The Platina NXT stands on 17-inch alloy wheels, and the suspension duty is undertaken by telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers.

2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT: Price

The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT gets a few added features, new cosmetics, and an OBD-2B compliant engine, leading to a slight increase in the price. The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is available at a price tag of Rs 74,214.