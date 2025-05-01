New Electric Commuter Motorcycle Spied Testing; Rival To Hero Splendor?

Recently, a new electric motorcycle was spotted testing in Bengaluru. Now there is no visible branding on the test mule but the rider's jacket says One Electric, which is an EV startup, whose motorcycles seem to have similar architecture that is seen on the test mule. The spy shots reveal a lot of details. To start with, the motorcycle seems to be built for tough duty, with a thick chassis that cradles the big battery pack. Look closely and you can see that the seat extends all the way up to the handlebar. There is a pillion along with the rider, which means the motorcycle is definitely being tested to be commuter.

The test mule also gets a cargo rack along with a long footboard at the rear, means it could also have commercial applications. In terms of design, it gets chunky dual-sporty tyres shod on alloy wheels, a tall mudguard, a tyre hugger and a round headlight. There is a disc brake at either end and the overall build of the motorcycle seems to be robust. There seems to be a decent-sized digital display on the handlebar as well.

At present, we have little idea about the technical specifications. If we were to make an educated guess, then the big battery is likely to be a lithium-ion unit and offer upwards of 100-120 km range on a single charge. We suspect that the motorcycle will be tuned to offer strong pulling power rather than outright speed. The other interesting bit is that the test mule gets a mid-mounted motor along with a chain drive, which will make it easier to maintain and repair the EV. Usually, EVs are seen with a final belt drive. The test mule seems far from being a finished product so we are likely to see the production model probably in early 2026.

There is no doubt that EVs are becoming more and more popular by the day. But they are yet to reach the popularity of, say, a Hero Splendor or a Bajaj Platina, both of them popular for being rugged, efficient and having excellent utility. The new model from One Electric might try and do the same for electric motorcycles.

Source: BikeDekho | Pavan Bolar