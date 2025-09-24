2025 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Breaks Cover At Dealer Meet, Here's What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp is readying the new version of the Xtreme 160R 4V for the Indian and global markets. The brand has not yet specified the details regarding the launch of the 2025 Xtreme 160R 4V. However, the motorcycle was revealed recently at the brand's dealership event. This suggests that Hero is likely to shelve the launch of the motorcycle sooner than expected.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will retain the power mill from the outgoing model. The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that works in conjunction with a 5-speed gearbox. This powerhouse delivers a peak power and torque output of 15 hp and 14 Nm, respectively.

2025 Hero Xtreme 160R

Photo Credit: rushlane

Images from the dealer meet suggest that with the update, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will get a redesigned front with more aggressive design cues. However, it retains the overall design of the current model on sale. Also, the brand will offer new color options, along with updated graphics for the new Xtreme 160R 4V.

New Hero Xtreme 160R

Photo Credit: rushlane

While the mechanical aspect and design majorly remain the same, with the update, the new Hero Xtreme 160R will get new features to the list, like cruise control. The brand recently launched the Hero Glamour X with the segment-first cruise control feature and is ready to expand the feature to other bikes in the portfolio. Also, the 2025 Hero Xtreme 160R 4R borrows the new TFT panel from the Glamour X. Apart from this, it will also host features like a USB Type-C charging port, multiple ABS modes, and will be enabled with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, and more.