2024 BYD eMAX 7 Teased; e6 Electric-MPVs Facelifted Avatar To Launch Soon

BYD India, a subsidiary of one the world's leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer BYD, revealed the name of its soon-to-be-launched electric MPV - 'BYD eMAX 7'. The BYD eMAX 7 will be the successor of India's first electric MPV and the company's first-ever product in the Indian car segment - BYD e6. The new eMAX 7 is set to replace the BYD e6. However, it quintessentially is an updated avatar of the e6 itself.

The alphabet 'e' in the name 'BYD eMAX 7' represents the electric drive, while the 'MAX' suffix defines the updated avatar's enhanced performance, range and features over the BYD e6. As a token of succession over the e6, the company has added '7' in the name.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, "BYD personifies sustainable luxury, and it is our constant endeavour to evolve and offer best-in-class technology and features to our customers. The BYD eMAX 7 is a testament to our efforts, which are designed after careful study of the market and feedback from the existing customers. It is a forward-thinking vehicle ideal for consumers who prioritise both sustainable luxury and practicality. The BYD eMAX 7 is a perfect fit for families seeking eco-friendly solutions without compromising on style and performance."

The updated version of the MPV will boast a more extensive feature list and a revamped design. It will sport an identical silhouette, but the front and rear facets will feature a revised design for the headlamps and tail lamps, respectively. A new design for the alloy wheels could also be seen. Also, the eMAX 7, internationally gets two new motor options that are more powerful than the outgoing electric motor. In the international market, it is sold as BYD M6.