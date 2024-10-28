BYD eMax 7 Review: Electric MPV Gains Features And Finesse

When e6 was launched in India in 2022, we barely knew about the brand BYD. Fast forward to 2024, with a couple of competent products in the form of Atto 3 and Seal, the brand has emerged as a force to reckon with, much like it is in the global markets. The electric cars from the Chinese maker offer a healthy dose of performance, aesthetics and range. Importantly, be it Atto 3, Seal or e6, the BYD badge is increasingly seen on Indian roads, and reportedly, there is a robust order book. Cutting the long story short, riding on a positive momentum, BYD has rolled out the successor to e6 in India. We got a chance to drive the eMax 7 in Chennai for a few hundred kilometres, and here's our initial impression of the updated electric MPV:

Design: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

While Atto 3 and Seal are flashy, the eMax 7 adopts a much simpler design language. It stands over 4.7 metres in length, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. Dimensionally unchanged, there are minor tweaks on the exterior. The 5-spoke, Y-shaped alloy design is new, and the brand says the internals of all LED headlamps have been redone. The grille is flush with a swipe of brushed finish. Similarly, the tail lamps are new. The LED unit appears upmarket and is connected end-to-end. There are four colour options to choose from.

Interior: Addressing Elephant In The Room

For e6, the cabin looked expansive for a 5-seater and feature appointments were dismal. While e6 looked like a steal for fleet owners, the brand is attempting to capture a newer audience with eMax 7. With more features, an extra set of seats, flexibility in seating and a focus on safety, the eMax 7 enjoys a market with no competition.

Firstly, the interior layout is redone to accommodate third-row seats. Taller passengers will be cramped for space and will prefer short rides only. Thanks to a massive fixed sunroof and quarter glass, the passengers will not feel claustrophobic.

The eMax 7 is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, and BYD charges Rs 60,000 premium for the middle-row bench seats over the captain. Compared to e6, the second-row legroom has taken a hit, however, it is still pleasant and comfortable. The new brown leatherette fabric is new and feels premium. Dedicated AC vents and charging ports are available, however, BYD could have considered sun blinds and ventilation for middle-row passengers as well.

The front-row seats are spacious, supportive and electrically adjustable. The cabin houses a bigger 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, which comes with a host of new features. The output of the 360-degree camera is vibrant. The new gear selector feels premium, and the central area has been redesigned. Wireless charging is also the latest introduction. The soft touch on the door panel is a welcome change but the dashboard could have been revised. It looks and feels basic, and the manual inside rearview mirror definitely steals some points away.

Trims: Power To Customers

Available in two trims, the range-topping Superior comes with level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), panoramic sunroof and powered and ventilated front seats. What also sets the Superior and Premium apart are the motor and battery pack choices. The Superior trim comes with a 71.8 kWh battery and Premium with a 55.4 kWh battery, promising a claimed range of 530 kilometres and 420 kilometres respectively. The motor is a much-improved unit. The Superior trims put out 201 hp and Premium generates 163 hp. The torque is identical at 310 Nm. In comparison, the e6 delivered 95 hp. A 7kW AC wall box charger comes as standard and complimentary with the eMax 7, which takes around 10 hours to charge the car fully.

Drive: Familiar Yet Faster

We had the opportunity to drive the Superior trim. The eMax 7 does feel livelier and quicker off the block, especially in the sport mode. There are three drive modes to choose from. Presumably, with complete occupancy, the eMax 7 will feel much more enjoyable to drive than the e6. There are two levels of regeneration, and the larger mode feels strongly intrusive. Regeneration can't be switched off completely.

The ride is supple and the springs do a decent job of gobbling up the road undulations at slow speeds. There is a new steering wheel on offer, which feels more consistent than before. Not the most exciting car to drive, eMax 7 stays true to its MPV tag. Handling is predictable and there is some amount of body roll around the corners. The high stability is good, and so is the braking strength of the all-disc brakes. The view from the driver's seat is clear and wide, however, it is not as commanding as a high-seating SUV. The level 2 A-DAS unlocks a host of safety features, which are limited to the Superior trim. The price difference between Premium and Superior trims is Rs 2.4 lakh.

Verdict: No Competition

BYD eMax 7 operates in no man's land, and in terms of price and functionality may pose a threat to the Toyota Innova Hycross. Compared to e6, the eMax 7 feels spritely to drive, better equipped and more premium. Sold in India as a CBU (completely built-in unit), BYD eMax 7 serves the purpose of ferrying large families comfortably.