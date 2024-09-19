BYD eMax 7 India Launch On October 8: What To Expect

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is set to launch the eMax 7 MPV in the Indian market on October 8, the company announced. The deliveries are likely to begin in the festive season.

BYD commenced India sales with the e6 MPV, which was largely restricted to fleet owners. The upcoming BYD eMax 7 is essentially the facelifted e6 with an extra row of seats. Read along to find out more about range, performance, features and expected price:

Features Revised:

BYD eMax 7 is expected to arrive in two seating configurations: 6- and 7-seater options. The e6 had a 5-seater layout. This reduced the cargo volume significantly, however, folding up the third row will liberate decent space for luggage. Expect new leather upholstery for a premium touch. The cabin will host a massive touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, soft touch on the dashboard and several other convenience features.

Battery And Range:

In the global markets, BYD eMax 7 is available in two battery pack options. The 55.4 kWh variant offers 420 kilometres and 71.8 kWh does 530 kilometres. BYD India sells e6 with a 71.8 kWh battery pack and the same is expected with the eMax 7. The smaller battery pack may also be introduced as an affordable variant. The dual-motor set-up with the 71.8 kWh variant makes 204 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque.

Expected Price:

The outgoing BYD e6 was priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The family SUV Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming eMax 7 is likely to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

